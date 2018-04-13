Be Ready for a Dust Storm
Dust storm warnings… Do YOU know what to do when you’re suddenly faced with one?
Dept of Public Safety reminding you in the event of a dust storm to be sure you remember these few critical steps:
- exit the highway if you can, pull completely off the road, turn off your vehicle headlights and marker lights
- set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake
- stay in your vehicle with your seat belt buckled
- sit there be patient and wait it out for the storm to pass