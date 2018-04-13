News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  • Kaibab Firewood PermitsKaibab National Forest to offer Tusayan Ranger District firewood permits in Tuba City and Cameron The [...]
  • Be Ready for a Dust Storm Dust storm warnings... Do YOU know what to do when you're suddenly faced with one? Dept [...]
  • Last Minute Tax Advice With tax deadline looming, the Arizona Department of Revenue wants to make filing less stressful The [...]
  • NGS UpdateThe Navajo Generating Station’s impact on our local economy under the microscope today on Capitol [...]
  • Page Essential Air Service Update The following is a post from the Page Chamber of Commerce today about the current [...]
  

Be Ready for a Dust Storm

Be Ready for a Dust Storm
April 13
13:35 2018
Print This Article

Dust storm warnings… Do YOU know what to do when you’re suddenly faced with one?

Dept of Public Safety reminding you in the event of a dust storm to be sure you remember these few critical steps:

  • exit the highway if you can, pull completely off the road, turn off your vehicle headlights and marker lights
  • set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake
  • stay in your vehicle with your seat belt buckled
  • sit there be patient and wait it out for the storm to pass

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.