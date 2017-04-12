Dust Study Ready to Go

Is the dust emanating from the closed uranium mines on the Navajo Nation causing health problems for those who live nearby? A professor at the University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy wants to find out.

Pittsburgh native Matt Campen will begin the research very soon in the Blue Gap/Tachee Chapter, west of Chinle. He tells Lake Powell Communications that he will have a dozen or so researchers with him.

“We’d been contacted by several community groups who live near these abandoned uranium mines, and our groups have studied a number of different aspects related to potential contamination, especially related to soil and ground water,” he said. “But one thing that we haven’t addressed well is what comes off of them in terms of windblown dust.”

He wants to find out if the dust they’re inhaling is any worse than the dust that would otherwise be swirling around in the desert southwest if there hadn’t been any uranium mines.

His group will bring a mobile lab with them to the site.

“The gist is we want to find out if it’s more toxic and how much of it there really is, and whether their concern is appropriate,” added Campen.

If there’re problems and there are risks, then a cleanup will have to happen.

The professor tells us these mines have been closed since the 1980s, and that their lifespan pretty much mirrored the cold war. He says, among others, he has met with community members that actually used to work in the mines.

Whether or not the mines were properly closed is up for discussion. Campen says they are here simply to find answers, not to get involved in the regulatory process.

“I wish they were cleaned-up better and more permanently,” he said. “But obviously the mine companies provide a lot for the communities when they’re there, but then they tend to leave and forget about it. But I wish there was a little more responsibility that was required.”

After their research near Chinle is complete, which could take months, Professor Campen, tells us they are open to a lot of ideas on possible future projects or areas of study. One possible destination could be the Cameron area, but there are also other areas evidently in need of research on the Navajo Nation, and not just in Arizona.

‘We are interested in getting a broader picture that’s more beneficial to the whole of Navajo Nation,” said Professor Campen.