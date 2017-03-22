DUI Law; Yes or No?

It’s not like Utah Governor Gary Herbert will be driven to drink. But the fact is he is getting pressure from both sides on the new DUI law for Utah.

Under legislation passed by the Utah State House and Senate, the state’s limit for alcohol in the blood stream would be zero-point-five percent, which would make it the most stringent law in the land.

There are groups trying to get the Governor to veto the new law. These would be businesses such as ski resorts and restaurants. They met with Herbert on Tuesday telling him that the new law wouldn’t just hurt their businesses, but it would hurt the state’s image as well, and dissuade tourists from coming to Utah.

On the other side of the coin are highway safety experts who are telling the governor that such a low standard for alcohol would make Utah a safer haven for tourists and residents alike.

The governor said Tuesday he has not made up his mind yet.

Meanwhile, according to reports, his office has received over fifteen hundred phone calls urging him to NOT sign the bill into law. Meanwhile, about 160 have called asking him to sign it.