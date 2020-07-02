DUI Charge Following Crash That Backed-up Highway 89

25-year old Charged With DUI

A Chine man has been booked into the Coconino County Jail following what is being described as a DUI crash on Highway 89 on Wednesday.

The crash left 89 at a standstill for hours!

The crash happened just after 12-noon a few miles south of Gray Mountain, when a northbound Dodge Journey crossed the double-yellow center line and drove into the path of a Penske “moving” truck, as well as a pickup truck. Both of these vehicle were southbound.

Two people in the southbound vehicles were seriously injured and transported to Flagstaff Medical center.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was identified as 25-year old Joshua James Burbank, of Chinle. He has been reportedly charged with aggravated assault and driving under the influence.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating.