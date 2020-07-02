News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

DUI Charge Following Crash That Backed-up Highway 89

DUI Charge Following Crash That Backed-up Highway 89
July 02
05:27 2020
Print This Article

25-year old Charged With DUI

Highway 89 backed-up for hours

A Chine man has been booked into the Coconino County Jail following what is being described as a DUI crash on Highway 89 on Wednesday.

The crash left 89 at a standstill for hours!

The crash happened just after 12-noon a few miles south of Gray Mountain, when a northbound Dodge Journey crossed the double-yellow center line and drove into the path of a Penske “moving” truck, as well as a pickup truck. Both of these vehicle were southbound.

Two people in the southbound vehicles were seriously injured and transported to Flagstaff Medical center.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was identified as 25-year old Joshua James Burbank, of Chinle. He has been reportedly charged with aggravated assault and driving under the influence.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating.

DUI Charge Following Crash That Backed-up Highway 89 - overview

Summary: DUI Charge Following Crash That Backed-up Highway 89

Tags
arizona department of public safetyCoconino Countygray mountain arizonaHighway 89

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.