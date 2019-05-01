News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Duck Creek Days Canceled

Duck Creek Days Canceled
May 01
09:25 2019
Print This Article
The annual Duck Creek Days celebration in Kane County has been canceled because flooding is anticipated from the extreme snow pack in southern Utah mountains.
The committee that organizes the event in the small, unincorporated community has voted to call of the scheduled July celebration.
Snow pack levels on Cedar Mountain are 120 percent of average, and the water equivalent in the snow is at 186 percent of normal.
The event venue is a five-acre, privately-owned meadow that regularly fills with water during runoff.
The Duck Creek Association recently purchased a 9.5 acre parcel on which to stage the celebration.  Development is planned to be completed by summer in 2021.
The usual July 4th activities will still take place this year.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.