Duck Creek Days Canceled

The annual Duck Creek Days celebration in Kane County has been canceled because flooding is anticipated from the extreme snow pack in southern Utah mountains.

The committee that organizes the event in the small, unincorporated community has voted to call of the scheduled July celebration.

Snow pack levels on Cedar Mountain are 120 percent of average, and the water equivalent in the snow is at 186 percent of normal.

The event venue is a five-acre, privately-owned meadow that regularly fills with water during runoff.

The Duck Creek Association recently purchased a 9.5 acre parcel on which to stage the celebration. Development is planned to be completed by summer in 2021.

The usual July 4th activities will still take place this year.