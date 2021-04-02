News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Ducey Eases Restrictions On Elective Surgeries And Long-Term Care Facilities

Ducey Eases Restrictions On Elective Surgeries And Long-Term Care Facilities
April 02
09:18 2021
Print This Article

As Cases Continue To Decline, Governor Ducey Eases Restrictions On Elective Surgeries And Long-Term Care Facilities

News Release

April 1, 2021

Gov. Ducey

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today rescinded three Executive Orders issued during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“With nearly three and a half million vaccine doses administered across Arizona, we’re on track to fighting off the pandemic and returning to normal,” said Governor Ducey. “At the beginning of the pandemic, we took necessary measures to protect vulnerable populations and all Arizonans. Now the vaccine is out far and wide, and we have much better knowledge of the virus than we did before. I’m grateful to the hospitals, medical professionals and long-term care facilities that prioritized Arizonans’ safety, and I’m looking forward to scaling back on measures that are no longer needed.”

The Governor rescinded the following Executive Orders:

Governor Ducey issued Executive Order 2020-10 on March 19, 2020 to temporarily halt non-essential or elective surgeries. On April 22, 2020, he issued an order resuming elective surgeries if certain criteria were met. With cases continuing to decline, today’s order provides hospitals with the flexibility to conduct elective surgeries.

The Governor issued Executive Order 2020-22 on April 7 to protect long-term care facility residents. Early in the pandemic, the state acted on the best available science and federal recommendations to institute rules to protect vulnerable residents of long-term care facilities. With vaccination efforts well underway, new guidelines from federal partners, and the input of the Arizona Task Force on Long-Term Care, Arizona is now able to roll back some of those limitations and help facilitate additional visitation as well as off-site visits for long-term care residents without the need for quarantine upon return.

Ducey Eases Restrictions On Elective Surgeries And Long-Term Care Facilities - overview

Summary: As Cases Continue To Decline, Governor Ducey Eases Restrictions On Elective Surgeries And Long-Term Care Facilities

Tags
arizonacovid-10Governor Doug Duceyrestrictions eased

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.