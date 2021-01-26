Ducey Announces $$ To Help Restaurants, Including Gone West!!

Governor Ducey Announces Funding To Help Restaurants Expand Outdoor Seating, Protect Patrons And Staff

Helps Gone West Family Restaurant

Governor Doug Ducey announced an additional $1 million for a statewide program aimed at helping Arizona restaurants and other dining establishments expand outdoor seating and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Restaurants throughout the state have expanded outdoor dining to welcome more customers while limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “We want to make sure more of our hard-working local restaurants have the opportunity to do the same. Today’s funding will help restaurants purchase items like outdoor furniture and barriers so they can safely serve patrons. I’m grateful to the businesses across Arizona working to protect our communities and keep our economy moving forward.”

The funding announced today will be directed to pending applications submitted to the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program, launched in December 2020 to support local restaurants.

Governor Ducey announced an initial investment of $1 million for the program on December 2 and an additional $2 million on January 5. The Governor also issued an Executive Order on December 2 easing red tape on outdoor dining, helping restaurants expand seating outdoors on a temporary basis.

Gone West Family Restaurant, located in Page, will receive $10,000 from the additional funding announced today.

“We are thrilled to receive $10,000 from the Governor’s Office to expand outdoor dining at our restaurant,” said Gone West Family Restaurant owner Lisa Byrd. “Our 11 employees work hard every day to serve customers and ensure all precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 are being followed — and this funding will support these efforts and help protect our community. Thank you to Governor Ducey and everyone working to support local businesses during the pandemic!”

Funding has been provided to nearly all eligible businesses that have been approved for an extension of premises. To be eligible, applicants must: comply with all COVID-19 related Executive Orders; demonstrate a new extension of premises that has been approved by the local governing body and the Arizona Department of Liquor, if applicable; plan to extend the premises for a minimum of three months; have fewer than 50 employees; be Arizona-owned and-operated, and more.

The $1 million comes from the state’s Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund, a bipartisan budget agreement signed by the Governor that added $50 million for Arizona’s COVID-19 response.