Dry Winter But No Emergency Shortage Declaration

March 26
07:44 2018
A dry winter continues to plague our region, the projections for Lake Mead show a drop but not enough to trigger an emergency shortage declaration that would force water cutbacks here in Arizona as well as Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reporting a projection of the reservoir east of Las Vegas will fall as much as 11 feet by the end of 2018 which is just slightly above the limit to trigger emergency declaration which would force our state to cut back by eleven percent and Nevada by four percent. This winter has left the Colorado River Basin in one of its driest water years on record.

http://knau.org/post/projections-show-drop-lake-mead-not-enough-shortage

 

