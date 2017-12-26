Dry Ponderosa Pine Vulnerable To Infestation

Are you ready to meet the beetles? Not the fab four from England but rather the onslaught of beetles that may be able to infest our ponderosa pine here in Arizona if this dry weather continues.

The Forest Service taking a break from prescribed burns in the area due to the current drought conditions here in the state thart continue to dry out the trees, record breaking lack of snowfall across the Four Corners sections of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah seeing abnormally dry conditions– and with that the trees lose the ability to keep the pores on their needles and leaves open- the process that allows for their intake of carbon monoxide which leads to their necessary photosynthesis.

Without enough moisture- the trees have a tough time producing pitch or resin which works as their main defense against insects like beetles. Biology officials at Northern Arizona University say it wont be until late summer or fall that we might see the effects of a beetle outbreak.