Dry Conditions Trigger Fire Restrictions

Beginning April 20 campfire and smoking restrictions will be implemented on state lands and federally managed public lands in central and western Arizona which includes Yavapai, Maricopa, La Paz Yuma, Mohave and Gila counties, as well as portions of Pinal county. Restrictions will be in effect and enforced on Bureau of Land Management Phoenix and Colorado River Districts, the Prescott National Forest, the Tonto National Forest, and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for state lands, as well as Mohave County Park lands. Weather and fire conditions as well as localized closures and restrictions are subject to change.

Beginning April 20, 2018 and until rescinded, the following are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove other than in a developed campsite or picnic area where grills are provided.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site/improved site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations.

The Tonto National Forest will enforce an elevated level of fire restrictions within forest service lands in Maricopa, Gila, Yavapai, and Pinal Counties. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will be entering the same level of restrictions as the Tonto National Forest on state lands within Gila County. The elevated level restricts or overrides the activities stated above with the addition of the following restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or wood or charcoal burning stove. Gas and propane stoves, lanterns or heating devices are permitted provided such devices meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety and are used in areas cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

Welding, or operating an acetylene torch or other torch with open flame.

No operating a chainsaw or other equipment operated by an internal combustion engine between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Motor vehicles, with appropriate spark arresting devices, operated on roads and motorized trails or parked in areas devoid of vegetation are exempted.

Fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited year-round on federal and state lands.

Violation of restrictions on federal lands is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor, by fine, imprisonment or both. Violators also may be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.

Cigarettes should never be thrown out the window of a vehicle. Instead, ashtrays should be used in order to prevent wildfires. Always practice Leave No Trace principles.

Fire conditions as well as localized closures and restrictions are subject to change. Because tribal, federal, state, and local mandates are different, they may have some differences in their restriction notices. For a more detailed explanation concerning agency restrictions and fire information in general, please contact the nearest land management agency or visit: http://wildlandfire.az.gov. The direct fire restrictions information website for Arizona is http://firerestrictions.us/az.

Interactive Map showing Agency management boundaries:

http://gis.azland.gov/webapps/parcel/?loc=-111.4322,34.2694,8&layers=3,1,0