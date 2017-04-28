One in four teens reports abusing or misusing a prescription drug at least once in their lifetime, while one person dies every day in Arizona due to a prescription opioid overdose.

This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day which aims to provide a safe, convenient, and secure means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

“Most teens and adults who abuse prescription drugs get them from a friend or family member’s medicine cabinet,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “We all need to get rid of prescription drugs when they are no longer needed because it could save a life.”

The Page Police Department is doing their part to keep prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands in our community by participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Page PD will have their Mobile Command Post set up in the Wal-Mart parking lot between the Garden Center and north entrance.

Only prescription pills will be accepted. No liquids, syringes, or inhalers will be collected. The drop off will be anonymous with no questions asked.

In addition to the collection of prescription pills, Page PD officers will also be giving out goodies to children, including bracelets, stickers, and pencils.

The drug take back event will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.