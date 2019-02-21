Drug Related Crimes in Page

Crimes involving illegal drugs continue to be a top concern for Page citizens. The Page Police Department is committed to addressing these concerns by investigating and enforcing drug-related laws.

A summary of drug-related arrests for the month of January follows:

On January 3, a 21 year old male from Hermosa Beach, CA and a 21 year old female from San Pedro, CA were arrested at Motel 6 located at 637 S. Lake Powell Blvd. They were both charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, in addition to other crimes.

On January 4, a 29 year old female from Kaibeto was arrested near the Page Public Library located at 479 S. Lake Powell Blvd. She was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On January 4, a 33 year old female from LeChee was arrested near Safeway located at 650 Elm St. She was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and addition to other crimes.

On January 5, a 38 year old female from Page was arrested at a residence located in the 800 block of Driftwood Ave. She was charged with Possession of Marijuana.

On January 8, a 15 year old male from Page was arrested at the Page High School located at 434 S. Lake Powell Blvd. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violating a Drug-Free School Zone.

On January 9, a 48 year old female from LeChee was arrested at a residence located in the 100 block of Hawk Ct. She was charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Prescription Drugs.

On January 11, a 29 year old male from Page was arrested near the Page Public Library located at 479 S. Lake Powell Blvd. He was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to other crimes.

On January 12, a 25 year old female from Tonalea and a 23 year old male from LeChee, were arrested near Comfort Inn located at 890 Haul Rd. They were both charged with Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additionally, one of the individuals was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Introducing Contraband into a Correctional Facility.

On January 12, a 31 year old male from Page was arrested near the Desert View Preschool located at 446 S. Navajo Dr. He was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On January 15, a 15 year old male from LeChee was arrested at the Page High School located at 434 S. Lake Powell Blvd. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Violating a Drug-Free School Zone.

On January 16, a 16 year old female from Coppermine was arrested at the Page High School located at 434 S. Lake Powell Blvd. She was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On January 19, a 31 year old male from Phoenix was arrested at the Horseshoe Bend parking lot located on US Highway 89. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On January 21, a 20 year old male from Page was arrested in a vacant lot located on Sage Ave. He was charged with Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On January 24, a 21 year old male from Page was arrested near S. Lake Powell Blvd. and Cameron Rd. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana.

On January 24, a 20 year old male from Tonalea was arrested near Safeway located at 650 Slm St. He was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On January 26, a 27 year old female from LeChee and a 28 year old male from Kaibeto were arrested at a residence at the Vermillion View Apartments located at 90 Elk Rd. They were both charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to other crimes.

On January 28, a 38 year old female from Page, a 27 year old male from Page, and a 36 year old male from Kayenta were arrested near S. Lake Powell Blvd. and Elm St. They were all charged with Transportation of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Transportation of Marijuana for Sale, Misconduct Involving Weapons During the Commission of a Drug Offense and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, one of the individuals was charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

On January 29, a 16 year old male from Page was arrested at the Page High School located at 434 S. Lake Powell Blvd. He was charged with Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violating a Drug-Free School Zone.

On January 30, a 50 year old male from Page was arrested near a residence located in the 900 block of Vista Ave. He was charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On January 30, a 23 year old male from Page was arrested near the Best Western View located at 716 Rim View Dr. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On January 31, a 15 year old male from Kaibeto, a 14 year old male from Page, and a 14 year old male from Bittersprings were arrested near the Page Skatepark located at 149 6th Ave. They were all charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.