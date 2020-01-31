News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Drug Busts Up & Down I-15

January 31
13:49 2020
I-15 in Utah, I-15 in Arizona; Drug Busts!!
In all, three major drug busts took place on Interstate 15 in southern Utah and northern Arizona last weekend. A traffic stop in Iron County Saturday night yielded 2.5 pounds of heroin, worth almost $300,000.  The driver, a California man, was charged with a second-degree felony, which could lead to 15 years in prison.

Another bust took place within an hour of the heroin possession arrest.  Three gallon-sized plastic bags were found stuffed with methamphetamine.  The street value of one pound of meth is $54,000. Three U.S. citizens were arrested, all of them convicted felons. A stolen handgun was also recovered.

Then on Friday, as we reported earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety made the largest drug bust in its history when 362 pounds of methamphetamine were confiscated in a traffic stop near Littlefield.

