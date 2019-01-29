Drug Bust During Routine Traffic Stop

Three individuals are in custody after a traffic stop Monday morning.

On January 28, 2019, at approximately 10:09 AM, an officer from the Page Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a recreational vehicle near the intersection of Elm St. and S. Lake Powell Blvd. The vehicle was displaying a fictitious license plate and the expandable stairs were in the downward extended position, creating a traffic hazard.

After the vehicle came to a stop, it began rapidly reversing and struck the Page Police Department vehicle that had made the stop. The officer was out of the vehicle at the time and was uninjured. All occupants of the vehicle were detained.

They were identified as Andra Butler, Sarahelizabeth Halsell, and Matthew Green. A usable quantity of methamphetamine was located in Butler’s clothing and Green had a warrant for his arrest out of the Page Magistrate Court.

A Page Police Department canine, trained to detect the presence of illegal drugs, alerted to the presence of drugs inside of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered a substantial amount of cocaine and marijuana. A firearm and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including items consistent with drug sales, were located throughout the vehicle.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision, which is normal practice when a Page Police Department officer is involved. Park Rangers from the National Park Service assisted with traffic control and searching the vehicle.

All three individuals were booked into the Coconino County Jail in Page on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Transporting Marijuana for Sale, Transporting Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Possession of a Deadly Weapon in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Possessor. In addition, Butler was booked on charges of Driving on a Suspended License and Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

The investigation in ongoing. The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty