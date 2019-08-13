News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Drowning at Wahweap Swim Beach on Lake Powell

August 12
19:33 2019
Joint Press release: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area &

Coconino County Sheriff’s office

PAGE, Arizona – National Park Service (NPS) Rangers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report of a missing person on Sunday, August 11, at approximately 9:30 a.m.  The missing person was last heard from at approximately 8:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10.  NPS Rangers, the Glen Canyon Dive Team and Utah State Parks conducted a land and water search in the Swim Beach area.  Mr. Albert Shortman, age 33, from Cow Springs, Arizona was found near the Wahweap Swim Beach on Lake Powell, deceased from an apparent drowning. Swim Beach is located in the Wahweap District of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, near Page, Arizona.

Also responding were the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Coconino County Medical Examiner and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed. The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

