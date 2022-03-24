Drought Maintains Grip

By Eli Joseph

We should expect a dry spring with above-average temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

What NOAA calls a “megadrought” will maintain its grip on the West, setting the stage for an elevated risk of wildfires.

A recent study concluded current conditions constitute the worst drought in 1,200 years.

2021 was the fourth-warmest in recorded history, leading to 20 climate-related disasters where losses each totaled over one billion dollars.

The entire states of Utah, California, and Nevada are suffering from drought; New Mexico registers 99 percent. NOAA reports 62 percent of the nation is “abnormally dry.”