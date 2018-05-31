Drought Intensifies Grip

The long-running drought gripping the Four Corners area has been designated “exceptional,” the worst category by water officials. The dire situation is prompting the Central Arizona Project and the four states to set aside their dispute over Lake Mead water levels to work together on a long-delayed Colorado River shortage plan.

Warmer than average temperatures and low mountain runoff are leading to rivers and water holes drying up and the closure of some recreation spots. Lake Powell is 88 feet below full pool, and the Bureau of Reclamation warns that if things don’t improve, power production at Glen Canyon Dam could be jeopardized because of low water pressure. Full pool is at 3,700-feet elevation; power production would cease at 3,490 feet.