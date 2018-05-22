Drones Prohibited From Flying Near Wildfires

Drone pilots flying near wildfires are potentially getting in the way of aerial firefighting missions. Those flying to put out the fires are often coming in at 200 feet or less over the ground, typically the same space a hobby drone pilot might be flying his remote controlled aircraft. If unauthorized drones are spotted near a wildfire, firefighting aircraft must often land due to safety concerns, getting in the way of air tanker and helicopter drops, smokejumper drops and other such missions.

Remember if you fly a drone without authorization over a wildfire, you are most likely breaking the law, so don’t do it.

Read the FAA specifics about this issue here.