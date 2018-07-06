Drone Halts Firefighting Efforts

The issue of drones in this area is a rather serious one- as fun as it may sound to take your drone out into the forest and capture live footage of firefighters containing a big wildfire, doing so will completely defeat their purpose and land you in a heap of trouble and even worse- to fly a drone through fire operations is a recipe for a serious or fatal accident. Even the smallest drone can have a major impact if it collides with firefighting aircraft. A drone intrusion over the West Valley Fire near New Harmony just north of St George Thursday grounded all aircraft attempting to contain the fire in that area for more than two hours. The presence of a drone in the no fly zone immediately halted all aerial efforts to suppress the fire which according to the US Dept of Forestry has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 20% contained.