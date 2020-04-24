Driver Dies When Car Goes Off Cliffs at Hurricane Overlook

A driver was killed in a cliffside crash on state Route 59 in Hurricane, Utah after his vehicle went off a cliff, and was found sitting at the bottom of a 100-foot ravine.

Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson reported that at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday evening, officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to SR-59 near the Hurricane Hill trailhead – more commonly known as the Hurricane Overlook – on a single-vehicle crash involving a green Geo Tracker.

Officers located the vehicle at the bottom of a ravine approximately 100 feet below the cliff’s edge. When they reached the wreckage, the officers found the driver, an elderly man, inside the vehicle and deceased, Thompson said.

Hurricane Valley Fire District also responded with the ladder truck and lights to assist in the recovery operation. The identity of the elderly gentleman was not yet released.

Back in August of last year, a semi-truck also plunged from those cliffs above Hurricane’s east side, killing one person who family members identified as a former Hildale judge.