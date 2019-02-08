Drill Recall Due To Shock Danger

This recall involves the D e WALT DWD110 and DWD112 3/8-inch variable speed reversing drills. The drills are yellow with black accents and have a power cable connected at one end. Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected. If the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code it has already been inspected and is not affected. The model number is located on a label on the right side of the drill. The date code is etched into the body of the drill below the label. Consumers whose drill does not have a date code, or who cannot locate the date code should contact the company.

Consumer Contact:

DeWALT toll-free at 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email recall@sbdinc.com or online www.dewalt.com and click on Service and Support then Safety Recall Notice for more information.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drills and contact DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair. Incidents/Injuries: None reported Sold At: The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers, from September 2017 through November 2018 for between $60 and $70. Manufacturer(s): DEWALT Industrial Tool Company, of Towson, Md. Manufactured In: USA Recall number: 19-059

For more information click here.