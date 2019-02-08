Drill Recall Due To Shock Danger
This recall involves the D e WALT DWD110 and DWD112 3/8-inch variable speed reversing drills. The drills are yellow with black accents and have a power cable connected at one end. Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected. If the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code it has already been inspected and is not affected. The model number is located on a label on the right side of the drill. The date code is etched into the body of the drill below the label. Consumers whose drill does not have a date code, or who cannot locate the date code should contact the company.
DeWALT toll-free at 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email recall@sbdinc.com or online www.dewalt.com and click on Service and Support then Safety Recall Notice for more information.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drills and contact DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair.
None reported
The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers, from September 2017 through November 2018 for between $60 and $70.
DEWALT Industrial Tool Company, of Towson, Md.