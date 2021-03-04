Drew Sanders Resigns as Page Police Chief

A letter from Page City Manager Darren Coldwell…..

I am writing to regretfully inform you of the resignation of Chief Drew Sanders. The City of Page will support Chief Sanders in every way possible in his new career path. I think he said it best in his letter drafted to myself this afternoon;

“I am deeply honored to have had the opportunity to serve the City of Page in this position. I am proud

of the accomplishments (we) made at the police department during the past two years, not the least of which

was obtaining accreditation status for the agency. I have very much enjoyed the associations and life-long

friendships I have made while serving here and I look forward to maintaining those associations into the future.

Additionally, it has been an honor to serve under your direction and I appreciate the support, guidance, and

kindness you have afforded me. I also wish to thank the City Council (past and present) for their kindness and

support during my tenure. I have now reached 30 years of service in law enforcement and, in the best interest

of my family, it is time for me to use my amassed training, experience, and education to seek other

opportunities. I thank you in advance for your support of my decision.”

The Mayor, Council, and myself sincerely appreciate Chief Sanders commitment to the Page PD during his tenure at the agency. I personally wish Chief Sanders the best and will support him in any way I can.

Darren Coldwell

City Manager

City of Page, Arizona