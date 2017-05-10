Dr. Smith Celebrates One-Year

Dr. Colleen Smith has been the President of Coconino Community College for one year now. She seems happy and says she’s doing well. She credits the good things going on with the people at the school.

“There are just such amazing people I get to work with,” she said.

She also told Lake Powell Communications about the diversity of the student population.

“From people returning to school, to re-career or people coming to school for the first time after raising their families, or students right out of high school” said Smith. “That’s what it’s all about; the students.”

She says she can be happy anywhere if she’s working with good people, while getting to serve students and making a difference in their lives.

“But I also have the benefit of being in Northern Arizona on top of that,” she mentions with a laugh. “So I feel as if I have the best of all worlds.”

She quickly adds that CCC certainly has financial challenges.

“We are working hard to partner and to be creative and to do the best that we can do for our community,” said Smith. “Our communities would like us to offer more varied programs and technical programs, and we’re going to keep trying, but we have to find the resources.”

The man who runs the Page campus of CCC is Jim Hunter. Dr. Smith has nothing but good things to say about the job he is doing here. She added that she is touched by the fact that Hunter will get teary-eyed at special school functions.

“He is so excited and enthusiastic,” she added. “He is so passionate about it and about the students being successful.”

For the future Smith wants to Page campus to make a real difference. She was talking about the Page Higher Education Center, which will involve several higher-education schools; Northern

Arizona University, Dine’ College, Navajo Technical University, and of course Coconino Community College.

“We’re very excited, but there’s still a long road to go,” said Smith regarding the new Page project involving the four colleges. “All of our boards want to try this partnership to see what we can do to work together to offer more opportunities for students in this area.”

Smith has spent her entire career working at community colleges in Wyoming, Texas, and now here, in Coconino County, Arizona.

“In seeing the students, not only blossom, but discover their own talents and gain self-confidence, and then go on to do just great things. That’s what ignites my passion,” said Smith.

It seems to have been a good first year for Colleen Smith.