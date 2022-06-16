Dr. Bryce Anderson Hired as Permanent Superintendent at PUSD
At its May regular meeting, Page Unified School District’s Governing Board voted unanimously
to make Dr. Bryce Anderson PUSD’s permanent superintendent. The position will become
official July 1, 2022, when the district begins the 2022-23 school year.
Supt. Anderson brings three decades of teaching and school administration experience to the
position. Anderson most recently served as superintendent for Kayenta Unified School District,
a position he held for four years. He has a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration
and Supervision from Arizona State University, a Masters of Arts in Educational Leadership from
the University of North Dakota, a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science from Minnesota State
University.
Dr. Anderson was hired in November 2021 to serve as PUSD’s interim superintendent, with
the intention of having him remain in that position until the governing board hired a full-time
superintendent.
The Governing Board interviewed numerous superintendent candidates in the early months
of 2022, but found none as qualified as Dr. Anderson. The Board asked Dr. Anderson to
consider staying on as PUSD’s permanent superintendent, and Dr. Anderson agreed.
It was an easy decision, Supt. Anderson said. During his time here, Supt. Anderson was
impressed by what he encountered in the community and in the schools.
“A town is defined by its people and Page is a community of amazing people,” he said. “It’s
welcoming and they show a high level of support for public education. The parents I’ve met are
want to do right by their students and it’s great to be a part of that enthusiasm.”
As Supt. Anderson prepares to step into his role on a permanent basis, he says one of his top
objectives is to get into the schools and classrooms, something he’s been doing since his first
day as interim superintendent.
That’s the best way to get a feel for what’s happening. “We have a great group of teachers
who work very hard. It’s obvious they care a lot about the well-being of their students. These
interactions affirm the work that I do. Whether it’s reading to Kindergarteners, talking about
probability with fifth graders, or having a dialogue with the students in the Navajo Language
and Culture class, those are the experiences that make this job great.”