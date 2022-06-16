Dr. Bryce Anderson Hired as Permanent Superintendent at PUSD

By Steven Law

At its May regular meeting, Page Unified School District’s Governing Board voted unanimously

to make Dr. Bryce Anderson PUSD’s permanent superintendent. The position will become

official July 1, 2022, when the district begins the 2022-23 school year.

Supt. Anderson brings three decades of teaching and school administration experience to the

position. Anderson most recently served as superintendent for Kayenta Unified School District,

a position he held for four years. He has a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration

and Supervision from Arizona State University, a Masters of Arts in Educational Leadership from

the University of North Dakota, a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science from Minnesota State

University.

Dr. Anderson was hired in November 2021 to serve as PUSD’s interim superintendent, with

the intention of having him remain in that position until the governing board hired a full-time

superintendent.

The Governing Board interviewed numerous superintendent candidates in the early months

of 2022, but found none as qualified as Dr. Anderson. The Board asked Dr. Anderson to

consider staying on as PUSD’s permanent superintendent, and Dr. Anderson agreed.

It was an easy decision, Supt. Anderson said. During his time here, Supt. Anderson was

impressed by what he encountered in the community and in the schools.

“A town is defined by its people and Page is a community of amazing people,” he said. “It’s

welcoming and they show a high level of support for public education. The parents I’ve met are

want to do right by their students and it’s great to be a part of that enthusiasm.”

As Supt. Anderson prepares to step into his role on a permanent basis, he says one of his top

objectives is to get into the schools and classrooms, something he’s been doing since his first

day as interim superintendent.

That’s the best way to get a feel for what’s happening. “We have a great group of teachers

who work very hard. It’s obvious they care a lot about the well-being of their students. These

interactions affirm the work that I do. Whether it’s reading to Kindergarteners, talking about

probability with fifth graders, or having a dialogue with the students in the Navajo Language

and Culture class, those are the experiences that make this job great.”