Downwinders Get Reprieve

By Eli Joseph

The U.S. Senate has agreed to extend the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act for at least two years.

The act compensates people living downwind from above-ground nuclear test sites in Nevada, site workers, and uranium miners for cancers caused by their work.

The law was due to expire in early July.

Utah Senator Mike Lee is sponsoring a more comprehensive act that would extend the compensation payments for 10 years. It is in committee.

Recently, information sessions have been conducted throughout rural southern Utah because many qualified recipients of the $50,000 payments were found to be not even aware of them.