Downwinders Compensation Act Expires 2022

The program that has been financially compensating people who survived living downwind of the nuclear testing that took place in the Nevada desert during the 50s and 60s looks to be coming to an end soon. The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act expires on July 9th, 2022.

Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George has announced plans to hold two public information meetings to discuss the program’s end. The first on Wednesday, May 8 at 6:30 pm at the Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George, the other on Wednesday May 15 at 6:30 pm in the Enterprise City council room. The meetings will address possible compensation still available to Downwinders.

Cancers that qualify under the act include leukemia (excluding chronic lymphocytic leukemia), multiple myeloma, lymphomas (other than Hodgkin’s) and primary cancers of the pharynx, small intestine, salivary gland, brain, stomach, urinary tract, bladder, colon, thyroid, pancreas, breast, esophagus, bile ducts, liver, gall bladder, lung and ovary.

The meeting in St. George will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George, 600 S. Medical Center Drive. The Enterprise meeting will be held May 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Enterprise City Council Room, 375 S. 200 East.

The meetings are open to the public. For more information, call 435-251-2875.