Double Murder Arrest Made

The double murder of an older couple north of Williams has apparently been solved. Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscol on Saturday met with about 200 concerned Red Lake Community neighbors at the local fire station and told the crowd that an arrest has been made.

It was last Tuesday (May 2) when a neighbor of 67-year old Michael Dimuria and 64-year old Nora Dimuria discovered one of the bodies and called 9-1-1. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office discovered the second body when they arrived on scene.

The first question investigators had was, “Where is the couple’s vehicle?” Immediately the word went out that authorities were looking for a white 2006 Jeep Liberty. At Lake Powell Communications we reiterated the vehicle’s description many times on the radio and in print on our website.

Sheriff Driscol told Lake Powell Communications Saturday that it was a resident near Delores, Colorado that called the authorities to say there was an abandoned white Jeep Liberty with no tags parked in his neighborhood.

The abandoned Jeep eventually led to the suspect, 29-year old Derrick Shawn Barnett of Grand Junction, Colorado, who became the subject of a high speed chase in Southwest Colorado. The subject was driving a different vehicle; not the Jeep. Reports indicate that the suspect fired shots at law enforcement, but no one was hurt.

In order to get the suspect’s vehicle to stop, authorities in Colorado used what is called a “pit maneuver” and the vehicle went into a roll, came to a stop and the suspect was arrested.

Barnett remains in custody in Montezuma County, Colorado. Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are in Colorado in order to continue the investigation. There’s no word on when

Barnett might be brought back here to face murder charges.

In the press release from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, they finished it with the following:

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the involved agencies which include, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Dolores County Colorado Sheriff’s Office, Montezuma County Colorado Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Colorado Sheriff’s Office, Cortez Colorado Police Department, Grand Junction Colorado Police Department, FBI, US Marshals, and the citizens of Coconino County. The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the trust of and our continued community partnership with Coconino County residents.