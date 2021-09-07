Double Fatal Crash Monday Near Zion

Two Killed in Crash Near Zion

An accident near Zion National Park yesterday morning left two people dead.

It was the driver of a Toyota Camry on State Route 9 that was reportedly having control problems. Reports indicate it went off the road to the right, but then the driver evidently over-corrected and the car spun-out into the oncoming lane and was struck by an oncoming van.

The two in the Camry were found to be deceased in their vehicle. The two people in the van were injured, but their injuries appeared to be minor when they were transported to the hospital.

The Utah Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol