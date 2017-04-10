Don’t Run from this Officer!

A New Mexico State Trooper made an unusual decision Friday. When a motorist he had pulled over decided to flee, the officer jumped into the man’s car! In the end, the state trooper escaped the incident without injury, but the man who took-off was shot and injured.

The state trooper’s name had not been released at last report. He had previously served as a Navajo Nation Police Officer for twelve years before joining the New Mexico State Police a year and a half ago.

The incident happened early Friday morning (4/7) in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Gallup. After the officer pulled 33-year old Oklahoma resident Stephen Thompson over, the two were talking next to Thompson’s car. But the man decided to flee and jumped into his car through the passenger side door. Guess who also jumped into the car through the same door? Yes; it was the State Trooper.

Thompson is reportedly a 7-time convicted felon.

As the vehicle took-off a woman in the backseat began pummeling the officer, scratching and hitting him. It was at that point the officer pulled out his service revolver and shot the driver in the abdomen. That led to the driver pulling-off the highway and stopping the car.

The condition of Thompson has not been released, but he is apparently still hospitalized. The officer was not injured. Whether or not the female in the car is being charged is not yet known.

The investigation is continuing.

The Chief of the New Mexico State Police is Pete Kassatas. He was asked if it was a good idea for the officer to jump into the vehicle in question.

According to KRQE Albuquerque News, the Chief said, “Does it happen? Yeah. No, we certainly don’t like to see that, but the officer’s doing his job, trying to get the vehicle and the person stopped.”