Don’t Give a Grinch an Inch!

You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch … and pretty sneaky, too.

Christmas comes with festive cheer, pretty lights, candy canes and lots of presents. But, in addition to frosty snowmen and red-nosed reindeer, Christmas also brings out the worst in people. Statistics show that burglaries go up during the holiday season.

So how do you protect all the Who’s in Whoville?

Well, for starters, beware of social media. Don’t boast about the awesome party you are going to attend on Saturday. That only tells would-be Grinches that you won’t be home Saturday. And that’s when they might slide down your chimney – or bust a back window out – to get your rooty-toot-toots and rumma-tum-tums. Another bad idea is sticking your Christmas tree in your front window. Sure, the lights are pretty, but it also gives sticky fingered elves a chance to window shop. And leaving a note on your door for a courier or deliveryman is only announcing that you’re not home. Your trash can also be a dead giveaway to thieves. Enjoy that new big-screen TV – but maybe don’t put the box it came in out by the curb for the trashman.

Burglars have also been known to watch people leaving the mall and following them home. Then they watch to see what you unload from your car to determine if they should come a’caroling when you’re not

home. Many people travel or take vacations during Christmas, but don’t make it too obvious. After all, burglars have eyes. If your mail or newspaper deliveries are piling up, someone is sure to notice. Maybe arrange for a neighbor to park a car in your driveway – or make a few tracks anyway. Or pay someone to shovel your walk and stairs. Just make it look like someone is at the house.

Finally, remember just because a fat man with a white beard shows up at your house – that doesn’t make him Santa Claus!