Donate Now to Help a Needy Child Shop With A Cop

The holiday season is a great time for everyone to come together to help those in need or who are less fortunate. We are asking for your support in donating to this wonderful program.

This year, we will load up the kids in patrol vehicles and fire trucks on December 15th, beginning at 7:00 AM, and head towards Walmart for shopping. After our shopping spree, we’ll have an early lunch or late breakfast at Jack in the Box as they have again graciously donated meals for each child. Then it’s back to the police station to either wrap gifts or play with them until they are picked up by their guardians.

**The program will begin accepting applications for children beginning November 1. More information will be sent out at a later date with instructions on how to apply to be a part of the program.

Funds are needed to make this a great experience for these children who are less fortunate. Our goal is to give them an experience they will cherish for years to come. Your donation would be very much appreciated. If you are able to donate, please send your donation to the Page Police Department, PO Box 3005, Page, AZ, 86040, attention Sandi Klain. CHECKS CAN BE MADE PAYABLE TO “SHOP WITH A COP”.