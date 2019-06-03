Donate Blood, Get Entered to Win a New VW!

Bring out your lifesaving powers May 24 – Sept. 6 with Vitalant (formerly known as United Blood Services) and be automatically entered to win a 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition! The seven Valley Volkswagen dealers have donated the car and partnered with Vitalant in the 10th annual campaign to help inspire more people to give blood this summer. Ten finalists will be drawn to participate in the grand prize ceremony. They will be unveiled throughout the summer on AZ-TV, proud media partner for the “Summer Drive to Save Lives” campaign. For a blood donation appointment, call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825) or visitwww.BloodHero.com (location detailed below).

Wed, June 5, 10am-3:30pm, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, 691 Scenic View Dr, HQ Training Rm

Tue, June 18, 11:30am-5pm, Page Hospital & Community, 501 N Navajo Dr, Washburn Conf Rm

Wed, June 19, 11:30am-3:30pm, SRP Navajo Generating Station, 6000 Hwy 98, Conf Rm

Thu, June 20, 1pm-5:30pm, Page LDS Stake Ctr & Community, 1301 N Navajo, Cultural Hall