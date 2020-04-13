Dog Killed by Crossbow Near Prescott

A sad story from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Officials there say they are looking for someone who recently killed a dog with a crossbow.

On Thursday, April 9, 2020, just after 8:30 a.m., YCSO deputies and Animal Control officers were dispatched to the intersection of Calumet Street and 3rd Alley Dewey-Humboldt in Prescott Valley for the recovery of the dead animal. The owners of the dog were located and said they had let the dog outside to use the bathroom earlier and hadn’t seen the dog around since. Based on the condition of the dog, officers believe the death of the dog might have occurred several hours earlier than Thursday morning.

Deputies and Animal Control officers did an initial check of the area for witnesses and suspects without success. The investigation is ongoing and all possible leads are being checked. Officials also say there is little doubt the death of the dog was intentional.

If anyone has information on this situation and/or possible suspect identification, you are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 928-771-3260.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and become eligible for a cash reward, if the suspect is arrested based on the tip, can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. Refer to case number 20-011782.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.