Dog Fire in Kaibab Forest

Fire crews in the North Kaibab Ranger District are thinking about stopping the spread of a wildfire via confinement rather than direct action, in order to lighten the risk on fire fighters safety.

The fire fighters are trying to limit the spread of the fire to 15 acres, by using a strategy that will confine and contain the fire’s movement. Fire workers have been aided by monsoon’s which continue through Monday evening.

According to Rangers from the North Kaibab District, the Dog Fire was reported on Friday and is the result of lightning strikes. The fire is located in the Saddle Mountain wilderness area, which is approximately 18 miles southeast of Jacob Lake.

For additional updates and information please check out the Forest service website.