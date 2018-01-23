Does My Dog Need A Flu Shot?

Think the flu is just for humans? Think again. Currently it is not just people who are coming down with nasty strains of influenza across the country. Also running rampant in 49 states, an influenza affecting dogs. Different strains of the flu than what humans can catch, but just as dangerous and even more contagious among the canine community. Dogflu.com reports that here in Arizona both the h3n8 and h3n2 strains are making dogs very sick. Veterinarians are suggesting you get your dog the flu vaccine. One of the strains, H3N2 can also affect cats.

According to Snopes.com the origins of the canine flu started with greyhound racing in Florida.

In 2004, a virulent form of canine influenza surfaced at greyhound racing parks in Florida. In that outbreak, it infected 24 greyhounds and killed 8 more. The contagion has since been confirmed in seven states, having killed greyhounds at tracks in Florida, Massachusetts, Arizona, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Texas and Iowa. It is highly contagious, spreading through shared items (like toys) or human contact (kennel workers have carried the virus home with them), in addition to dog-to-dog encounters. The virus that has been felling greyhounds is an H3N8 flu closely related to an equine flu strain. It is not related to typical human flus or to the H5N1 avian flu that killed about 100 people in Asia.

For more information visit www.dogflu.com or contact your pet’s veterinarian