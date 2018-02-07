If you are a physician or medical specialist looking to take a break and learn something new, Doctors Without Borders will be holding a recruiting session in Flagstaff next week. Their human resources officer will be on hand to answer questions. Some opportunities available for non medical workers as well. Last year Arizona based physician Dr Edward Chu took a six month break from his position as manager of ER and Ambulatory Programs for IHS in Tuba City to do work for the organization in the Central African Republic.

February 13, 2018 – 6:30pm CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FLAGSTAFF CITY – COCONINO COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY 300 WEST ASPEN AVENUE

Click here for more information about the recruiting event in Flagstaff.