Do Tribes Face Termination?

The U.S. Senate approved a lifetime appointment for an attorney who has a negative record on tribal issues. Eric Miller was confirmed as a judge on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals by a 53-46 margin.

“He has spent much of his career fighting against the interests of tribal governments and tribal sovereignty,” Sen. Maria Cantwell, (D-WA), said.

Cantwell, a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said that Miller has a long history of fighting against tribes on issues including fishing rights, tribal sovereignty and protection for Native American religious and traditional practices.

Before the vote Democrats warned that putting Miller in a key position on the federal appeals court could jeopardize the very existence of Indian nations.

In case after case, Miller has represented numerous clients who have worked to undermine tribal rights in a number of key areas. Sen. Dick Durbin, (D-Ill), said Miller’s professional biography looks like a hit list against Indian Country’s interests.

“His law firm website touts his record – with over half of his private practice achievements coming at the expense of tribal governments,” said Durbin, who is the second highest-ranking Democrat in the Senate. Given his “strong preference” for clients who oppose tribes, Durbin had “considerable questions about whether he would be fair in hearing cases regarding tribal rights.”

Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M.), went even further. He said Miller’s views were “one-sided and extreme.”

Miller’s extreme views would “lead to the termination of tribal nations,” if he adopted them as a member of a court that decides cases affecting more than 400 tribes in several Western states, Udall added.

“His history of advocating against tribal interests does not give me confidence that he would be a fair and impartial jurist on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals when tribes come before him,” Udall said.

Democrats also objected to the unusual manner of Miller’s nomination process. Republicans, who control the Senate, did not hold a confirmation hearing for Miller this year, instead advancing the

nomination on a strictly party-line vote during a Judiciary Committee meeting.

During the final vote on February 26 no Republican spoke on Miller’s nomination or his qualifications. “His record of public service at the Justice Department and in private practice reflects a legal mind of the highest,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), said.

In total, McConnell devoted just six sentences to the nomination in his remarks. Miller said his private work would not influence his judicial decisions.