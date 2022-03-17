DNA Analysis Identifies ‘Little Miss Nobody’, 61 Years Later

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning, the discovery of ‘Little Miss Nobody’s’ identity was revealed after 61 years. After using DNA analysis over the course of years, authorities concluded they had definitively identified the girl as Sharon Lee Gallegos. Gallegos was only 4 years old when she was abducted from her grandmother’s home in Alamogordo, New Mexico on July 21, 1960. The National Missing Persons and Unidentified Persons System stated that she was dragged into a “dirty, old green car” by a man and a woman. Her body was soon found and reports believed that she died 1-2 weeks earlier. She had been partially buried in an area called Sand Wash Creek in Congress. The cause of death was listed as ‘undetermined yet suspicious,’ and ruled as a homicide. The DNA lab known as Othram and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children collaborated with other organizations to identify her. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post on Monday that Gallegos would be “‘Little Miss Nobody’ No Longer.”

(Feature Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)