News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

DNA Analysis Identifies ‘Little Miss Nobody’, 61 Years Later

DNA Analysis Identifies ‘Little Miss Nobody’, 61 Years Later
March 17
09:54 2022
Print This Article

Sharon Lee Gallegos (Arizona’s Family)

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning, the discovery of ‘Little Miss Nobody’s’ identity was revealed after 61 years. After using DNA analysis over the course of years, authorities concluded they had definitively identified the girl as Sharon Lee Gallegos. Gallegos was only 4 years old when she was abducted from her grandmother’s home in Alamogordo, New Mexico on July 21, 1960. The National Missing Persons and Unidentified Persons System stated that she was dragged into a “dirty, old green car” by a man and a woman. Her body was soon found and reports believed that she died 1-2 weeks earlier. She had been partially buried in an area called Sand Wash Creek in Congress. The cause of death was listed as ‘undetermined yet suspicious,’ and ruled as a homicide. The DNA lab known as Othram and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children collaborated with other organizations to identify her. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post on Monday that Gallegos would be “‘Little Miss Nobody’ No Longer.”

(Feature Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

DNA Analysis Identifies ‘Little Miss Nobody’, 61 Years Later - overview

Summary: DNA Analysis Identifies 'Little Miss Nobody', 61 Years Later

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.