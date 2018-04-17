News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Dixie State Firings Upset Students

April 17
14:06 2018
Ken Peterson, in St. George, Utah – photo credit SLC Tribune

The recent terminations of at least four tenured professors at Dixie State University in St. George are being contested by many students. The students say the actions are disrupting their education.  They claim the dismissals are based on bureaucratic bickering, not classroom conduct.

Music professor Ken Peterson, who was terminated mid-semester in March, says he has incurred no disciplinary action in 16 years at the institution and describes his record as spotless. All of the firings coincide with Richard Williams taking the position of school president.  His spokesman insists Williams has not been involved in any of the actions.

Professor Peterson’s termination letter cited his disclosure of confidential information as the reason for his firing.  He claims he has no idea what that refers to.

