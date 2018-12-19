News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Dixie Administrators Cleared Of Fault

December 19
11:30 2018
A Utah State audit has initially cleared Dixie State University administrators of any wrongdoing in the firing of two music professors. However, Auditor General Kade Minchey says a more in-depth investigation should be conducted. Glenn Webb and Ken Peterson were fired because of alleged violations of university policies. Both were reinstated after appeals, but Peterson was forced to sign a “Last Chance Agreement,” which kept him from teaching his specialty and restricted his work. He said the agreement was presented as “a gun to my head.” The Auditor General said administrators’ actions appear to be in line with higher education policy and “adequately established” the professors’ violations.

