Division IV for Page Wrestling Next Season

Sand Devil wrestlers coming home from this past weekend’s 54th Annual Doc Wright Invitational in Winslow with an impressive overall 7th place position thanks to wins by Seniors Kamron Whitewater, Taylor Nez and Dorian Daw among other stellar wrestler performances… today a new announcement that the Sand Devil wrestlers after this season will no longer be competing against Division III schools- head coach Kyran Keisling feels the traveling will be easier for the Sand Devils by dropping into Division IV next season, but says the competition will likely be just as fierce. He says Division IV teams can be just as tough. The change next year will have the wrestlers competing at the same division the rest of Page High School teams are currently competing in.