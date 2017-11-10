District 3 County Supervisor Matt Ryan named Board Chair

District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler appointed vice-chair

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors named District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan as the next chair of the Board. He replaces District 2 Supervisor Liz Archuleta.

Ryan said he was looking forward to finishing out the 2017 as chair and serving the people of Coconino County.

“I’m enthusiastic about taking on this role for the County and feel privileged to have the support of my fellow supervisors,” said Supervisor Ryan, “I want to thank Supervisor Archuleta for providing such great leadership over the past 11 months. As a board, we will work to better the lives of our constituents. I look forward to continuing discussions on zoning and subdivision ordinances, ensuring resource conservation and continuing to focus on improving the County’s infrastructure. We will work to provide overall safety and ensure access to services for Coconino County citizens.”

The Board also named District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler as vice-chair. Ryan and Fowler began their leadership roles Tuesday Nov. 7.

“It was truly an honor to serve as Chairwoman of the Board and being able to share the excellent work of the County,” said outgoing Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “I’m proud of what we accomplished as a board over the past year as we improved service delivery, focused on customer service and enacted several justice reform initiatives. I am most proud of the County’s adoption of the Fair Chance Initiative, Ban the Box. This will give people who struggle to find work after incarceration an opportunity to apply for work with Coconino County without the negative stigma immediately associated with checking the criminal history box.”

Said Ms. Fowler to Lake Powell Communications, “I look forward to serving in the County Board of Supervisors’ leadership position and fulfilling my duty on behalf of Coconino County.”