Distinguished Service Award Nominations

Coconino Community College is seeking nominations for its prestigious Distinguished Service Award. The award recognizes outstanding service, leadership, and support to the College and to the educational enrichment of Coconino County. Nominees must be a resident of Coconino County at the time of nomination, and they must have affected or substantially contributed a major accomplishment for the benefit of CCC and to the educational enrichment of district residents. The award is normally given to one recipient each year, and any resident of the county may nominate a person for the award. Current members of the CCC District Governing board and individuals employed by the College are exempt from nomination.

“This award is special for Coconino Community College because it is presented to champions of CCC who have shown exceptional service to the students, to the college and to education in Coconino County,” said CCC President Dr. Colleen A. Smith, PhD.

Nominations are due to CCC by Friday, July 12, 2019