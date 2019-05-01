Diné Entrepreneurship Series Workshops

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development invites Navajo entrepreneurs and the general public to register for the Diné Entrepreneurship Series to be held May 20-22 at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock.

The series will provide workshops, presentations, and panels, that will give entrepreneurs information from the Division of Economic Development, Navajo business incubators, financing organizations, and more.

Registration is free and is ongoing online at https://dineentrepreneurseries.eventbrite.com/. The agenda will also be available at the registration website.

The division additionally invited Navajo Nation division directors to a panel discussion focused on inter-division economic development opportunities and goals scheduled Tuesday, May 21, at 8:00 AM. A second roundtable discussion will also take place among colleges and universities focused on creating partnerships towards developing the Navajo economy. A final schedule will be announced.

More information will be available as the series approaches. For questions, contact the division at (928) 871-6544.