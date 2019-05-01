News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Diné Entrepreneurship Series Workshops

Diné Entrepreneurship Series Workshops
May 01
09:32 2019
Print This Article

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development invites Navajo entrepreneurs and the general public to register for the Diné Entrepreneurship Series to be held May 20-22 at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock.

The series will provide workshops, presentations, and panels, that will give entrepreneurs information from the Division of Economic Development, Navajo business incubators, financing organizations, and more.

Registration is free and is ongoing online at https://dineentrepreneurseries.eventbrite.com/. The agenda will also be available at the registration website.

The division additionally invited Navajo Nation division directors to a panel discussion focused on inter-division economic development opportunities and goals scheduled Tuesday, May 21, at 8:00 AM. A second roundtable discussion will also take place among colleges and universities focused on creating partnerships towards developing the Navajo economy. A final schedule will be announced.

More information will be available as the series approaches. For questions, contact the division at (928) 871-6544.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.