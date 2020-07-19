Dine College is Ready to GO for Fall

Dine’ College Open for Registration

Registration is now open for Dine’ College, in Tsaile, Arizona (Apache County). The fall semester begins August 17.

Dine’ College will be offering 358 courses this fall, with all but 10 being available online.

Their staff is preparing for the return of students by implementing campus-wide safety measures, developing a laptop loaner program as well as a $6.4 million technology upgrade.

Precautions are being taken to make the campus safe for students, according to Dine’ College President Charles Roessel.

“The coronavirus pandemic should not be a barrier between students and a brighter future,” Roessel said. “The college is making things “as safe as we can,” he added.

New signage will help encourage social distancing and Plexiglas has been installed in offices and classrooms to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Efforts are also underway to make sure students without Internet access at home can complete online classes. These efforts include providing some students with wireless internet units with data plans and combination laptop and MAC Air Books.

Dine’ students can also access the internet via wireless access points at any of Dine College’s six campuses. Access points are located in student parking lots.

Only essential classes will be offered in-person, and even those with plenty of precautions. Class sizes will be limited and based on classroom square-footage.

Hand-washing stations will be available throughout all six campuses.