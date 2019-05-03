News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Diné Bikéyah Tourism Week

May 03
06:27 2019
SAINT MICHAELS, ARIZONA – The Navajo Nation Tourism Department will be promoting tourism across the Navajo Nation during National Travel and Tourism Week (May 5-11). The theme for the 2019 National Travel and Tourism Week, which is a nationally coordinated campaign through the U.S. Travel Association, is “Travel Matters.”

The Navajo Nation Tourism Department will be setting up informational and outreach areas to create awareness of the impact that travel has to the Navajo economy, and to express appreciation to visitors for choosing the Navajo Nation as their destination.

The department will be set up at the following Diné Bikéyah Tourism Week events from 9AM to 2PM:

  • May 4: Shiprock Marathon, Diné College South Campus, Shiprock, New Mexico
  • May 6: Canyon de Chelly National Monument Visitor’s Center, Chinle, Arizona
  • May 7: Adventurous Antelope Canyon Tours, LeChee, Arizona
  • May 8: Little Colorado River Tribal Park Visitor’s Center, Cameron, Arizona

The public is invited to join the department staff at these locations for prizes, opportunities to learn about Navajo tourism, and to celebrate Diné Bikéyah Tourism Week.

For more information, visit https://www.discovernavajo.com/navajo-tourism-week.aspx for a list of events and descriptions. For questions, contact the department at (928) 810-8501.

