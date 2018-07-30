Diamondbacks Sweep The Padres

With splitting the series against the Cubs in the windy city the Diamondbacks catch themselves slipping in the hunt for the playoffs also known as the hunt for October. Now 2.5 games behind the L.A. Dodgers in the division, the Dbacks are off to San Diego for a critical weekend series. With the bullpen being the deciding factor in the series against the Cubs, the Dbacks need to figure out what they need to do in order to be in the hunt for October.

Game one kicked off Friday from San Diego with Zack Greinke on the mound for the Dbacks. On Friday the Dbacks showed up with a purpose after blowing several games in Chicago. Steven Souza Jr. ground- rule double to score two runs in the third inning sparked a Dbacks six-run inning serge to put the Dbacks ahead early 6-1. With the outstanding performance from starter Greinke the Dbacks were able to defeat the Padres 6-2 and take game one. Greinke lasted 7 innings, giving up 6 hits and 1 run striking out 6.

Diamondbacks returned to the field on Saturday for game two. On the mound for game two against the Padres was Patrick Corbin. On Saturday the Dbacks caught themselves in a pinch headed into the eighth inning on the road tied up at 4-4. It wasn’t until late when the Dback offenses found their rhythm with Jon Jay’s go ahead two RBI double in the top of the eighth broke the tie and put the Dbacks up 7-4. Dbacks added two more runs in the top of the ninth inning to escape a close call in San Diego 9-4.

Diamondbacks hit the field for their seventh game in the last seven days going from the windy city to the crystal beaches in southern California. On the mound for the Dbacks in Sunday’s finale was Clay Buchholz. Diamondbacks relied on the long ball to get past the Padres in Sunday’s game. With a pair of two- run homeruns by Paul Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed and a solo homerun by A.J. Pollock, the Dbacks were able to get the win Sunday 5-4.

Diamondbacks head home for the next nine game starting July 30th against Texas Rangers.