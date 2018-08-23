Diamondbacks Continue the Hot Streak

Arizona Diamondbacks are the best in MLB in scoring in the first inning with 0.87 runs. The Dbacks finished up a short series with the Los Angeles Angels last night completing a two game sweep. Paul Goldschmidt continued the Dbacks 1st inning scoring performance with a two run homerun over left field wall for his 29th of the season. In the third inning last night David Peralta continued his homerun streak with his third straight game with a homerun. Dbacks starting pitcher Clay Buchholz pitched 7 scoreless innings against the Angels and improves to 7-2 on the season. The Dbacks have faced the Angels four times this season and took three out of four from the Angels. Dbacks are winners of six of seven to maintain a game and haft lead over the Rockies. Next up for the Dback is Seattle tomorrow from Chase Field.