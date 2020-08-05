Diak Defeats Tappan & Other Primary Results

Primary Election Results

The City of Page will have a new mayor soon, but it will be someone who has been there before; Bill Diak.

Mr. Diak defeated Mayor Levi Tappan yesterday 56-43 percent. It is an election that stops right there at the primary. It does not have to move forward to the November election.

Interestingly, Proposition 433, that would have extended the term of the mayor of Page from two years to four years, failed at the polls 54-45 percent. It means that the term of mayor will remain at two years.

In the Page City Council race, where three of the five candidates would be declared the winners, the three winners are: Richard Leightner (26.42%), John Kocjan (22.42%) and Brian Carey (21.28%) were victorious.

Kristin Davis (15.30%) and Dave Doyal (14.58%) were not successful.

Lena Fowler, the longtime District 5 Coconino County Board of Supervisor won her primary over Marie Acothley 76-24 percent.

In the only other County Board of Supervisor race that was contested, in District 4, Judy Begay defeated Bryan Bates 55-44 percent.

In the Republican US Senate primary, current Senator Martha McSally easily defeated her only opponent, Daniel McCarthy 76-23%.

In the Democrat primary race for US Representative District 1, Congressman Tom O’Halleran defeated Eva Putzova 58-41%.

Interestingly, in the District 2 Democrat primary, Ann Kirkpatrick, who used to represent the Page area in Washington, easily topped Peter Quilter 77-22%.

Webpage for election results –

Election results for county and city/town races – https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/17/3

Election results for Federal, State and Legislative races – https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/17/0