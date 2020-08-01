Detainee Being Transferred From Page To Flagstaff, Dies

Flagstaff, AZ – On Friday July 31, 2020, at approximately 2:11 pm, an inmate from the Coconino County Detention Facility died while at Flagstaff Medical Center.

On July 29, 2020 a local law enforcement agency was initiating the booking process into the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Temporary Holding Facility in Page, AZ. During the booking process, the arrested man refused to answer any medical related questions asked by our Detention Officers. Our Officers noticed a laceration on the person’s finger that appeared red, swollen, and hot to the touch. Our Officers contacted the Detention medical staff in Flagstaff, relayed the information, and the arrestee was refused acceptance. The arresting agency transported the person to the Page Emergency Department. The arrestee refused all medical treatment while at the hospital. Ultimately the arrestee was transported back to the holding facility. Again, he refused to answer all medical questions and refused to allow vitals to be checked by our officers. Detention staff contacted the Detention Medical staff in Flagstaff, explained the person’s refusal for treatment at the hospital and the refusal to answer medical questions and vitals to be checked. Because we had documentation that the arrestee had refused medical treatment and refused to answer our medical questions, our medical staff advised our officers to accept the arrestee. He was processed and booked into the Page holding facility.

On Friday morning, July 31, 2020, the inmate was on a transport from Page to be housed in the Flagstaff Facility pending further adjudication. While on transport the inmate began to have a medical related emergency. Our Detention Officers pulled over, contacted dispatch, requested emergency services and began life savings measures. Emergency Medical Services responded, took over life saving measures and transported the inmate to the Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC). The inmate was taken into emergency surgery and came out of surgery at approximately 1:00 pm. At 2:11 pm our officers guarding the inmate at FMC notified Sheriff’s Command staff that the inmate was deceased.

The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and pending autopsy and review by the Coconino County Medical Examiner. The name of the inmate and any further information is being withheld pending next of kin notification.